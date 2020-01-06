Lanes reopened on Route 2 following spill, crews remain on scene

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – All lanes along State route 2 near the Marshall/Wetzel Counties line have officially been reopened but crews remain active on the scene.

This comes less than 24 hours after a tractor trailer accident that quickly turned into a Hazmat situation.

The cab detached from the tractor trailer shortly after leaving the Covestro Plant in Marshall County.

Following the incident, the trailer began leaking “TDI,” a corrosive substance.

The substance leaked onto the roadway and Dry Run, and response teams were called shortly afterwards.

“Boons” were used during the cleanup process, which are response materials used to contain or stop spills.

No official word yet on whether the spill reached the Ohio River.

