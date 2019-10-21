Loudenville Road closing through Thanksgiving

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County officials have announced another road closure.
Loudenville Road will be closed between Clinic Road and Glass House Hill between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
This closure will take place weekdays through November 28.
