Loudenville Road closing through Thanksgiving

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County officials have announced another road closure.

Loudenville Road will be closed between Clinic Road and Glass House Hill between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This closure will take place weekdays through November 28.

