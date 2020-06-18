Market Street Bridge closed on June 24

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brooke County, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the Market Street Bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This closure is necessary for bridge maintenance.

Motorists are advised to use the Veterans Memorial Bridge (US 22). Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter