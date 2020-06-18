Market Street Bridge closed on June 24

Brooke County, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the Market Street Bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This closure is necessary for bridge maintenance.
Motorists are advised to use the Veterans Memorial Bridge (US 22). Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
- WV reaches 2,400 positive COVID-19 cases
- Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA
- WV State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak
- One-on-One with Trump: President explains latest on COVID-19, police reform
- Fried chicken zips to you on a zip line