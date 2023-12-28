STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — One week after the Market Street Bridge shutdown, we’re learning more about why it was closed, and why it may have been living on borrowed time.

West Virginia’s Division of Highways says that at its 1905 construction, it was expected to only last between 50 and 100 years.

In 2010, repairs were made to extend the life of the bridge another decade at the cost of $14 million.

Now that it may be closed off to vehicles for the last time, Jefferson County Commissioner Eric Timmons is worried about the harm to businesses that rely on its traffic.

He says even though it’s West Virginia’s bridge, both sides of the river need a way to reach each other.

“We depend on each other. It’s not just Jefferson County, it’s Hancock, Brooke, you know, we all work together, need those counties and what’s good for one is good for the other.” ​Eric Timmons, Jefferson County Commissioner

The state is planning another inspection within the next month.

They will be checking to see if the support cables have any further damage, even with no drivers, and the results could determine the future of the bridge.