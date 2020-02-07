Market Street on-ramp to I-70 closing daily

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials are reporting another road closure in Wheeling.

The Market Street on-ramp to I-70 Eastbound will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Construction actually got underway on Friday.

Be sure to tune-in to WTRF-CBS at 5 p.m. every Monday and Friday throughout the month as 7News brings you ‘Traffic Hacks.’

Go like and follow the 7News Ohio Valley Traffic Report Facebook page here.

And check out the 7News LIVE traffic cameras below: