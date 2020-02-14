McColloch Street Ext. closing next week for demolition work

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Transportation has announced additional road closures in Wheeling next week.

Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., McColloch Street Extension will be closed to all traffic as crews perform demolition work.

WVDOT officials are also reminding motorists to keep in mind of other continuing closures.

Those include the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 Eastbound and lanes restrictions on the U.S. 40 interchange in Elm Grove.

