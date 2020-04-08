Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Middle Creek Road closed after tractor-trailer crashes

Traffic

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A tractor trailer truck, carrying milk, went through a guardrail and rolled over causing Middle Creek Road to close this morning.

No injuries were reported according to Sheriff Tom Howard.

The wreck occurred on I-70 East by Millennium Center.

I-70 East is still open but Middle Creek Road is still closed.

7News is on scene working to get you more details.

