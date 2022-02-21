ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The clock is ticking for drivers who use the Monument Place Bridge in Elm Grove. There’s a detour looming in your future.

It was scheduled to shut down months ago, but because the I-70 project was already creating traffic complications, they held off on this one. So, the work has only been going on underneath the historic span.

However, that’s about to change.

West Virginia Department of Highways officials say the so-called “hump bridge” will probably shut down for repairs in late March or early April.

They have a seven-month window to close the bridge, excavate, remove the deck and excavate out the arches, do some repair work to the cut stone masonry work on the arches and then backfill the arches, put on a new deck, new barrier walls, all that on the structure to reopen it. Tony Clark, WVDOH District Engineer

According to their contract, they must get the work done and reopen the bridge before winter.

WVDOH officials assure the driving public that they’ll make an announcement before closing it, and they’ll explain the detours.

Stay with 7News for continued updates.