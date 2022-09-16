WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of you may have already noticed, but a new stop sign is now up that aims to make the 16th Street onramp safer.

Motorists know that it can be difficult to see traffic coming from I-70 west at this onramp, but the stop sign will allow them to take their time before venturing forward. The sign should also improve safety for motorists from I-70 west who are passing the onramp.

Previously, the onramp had a yield sign.

The new stop sign is located off the 16th Street onramp coming out of the eastbound tunnel on I-70 east.