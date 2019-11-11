Multi-vehicle accident reported near W.Va.-Pa. state line

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Authorities are reporting a multi-vehicle accident on I-70 heading eastbound near the West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line.

According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, two tractor trailers and a pickup truck were involved in the collision.

The pickup truck is pinned against the guardrail and the driver is currently entrapped inside the vehicle.

However, first responders are reporting no injuries.

Traffic is slowly moving in one lane eastbound.

Authorities also say that there will be periodic shutdowns in the eastbound once the tow company arrives.

Stay with 7News for updates.