Multiple injuries reported in accident involving semi-trailer on Route 2 near Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County officials are reporting multiple injuries following a traffic accident on Route 2 southbound near Moundsville Saturday morning.
The accident reportedly occurred around 6 a.m. and involved a semi-trailer and a pickup truck.
First responders discovered one trapped occupant upon arriving on the scene.
One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Another person was transported by medical helicopter to J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
The extent of both injuries remain unknown at this time.
Route 2 southbound is currently open to all traffic excluding semi-trailers.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Lands Volunteer Fire Department, Marshall County EMS, Health Net and Moundsville Police and Fire Departments assisted on the call.
