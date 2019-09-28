Multiple injuries reported in accident involving semi-trailer on Route 2 near Moundsville

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County officials are reporting multiple injuries following a traffic accident on Route 2 southbound near Moundsville Saturday morning.

The accident reportedly occurred around 6 a.m. and involved a semi-trailer and a pickup truck.

First responders discovered one trapped occupant upon arriving on the scene.

One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Another person was transported by medical helicopter to J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

The extent of both injuries remain unknown at this time.

Route 2 southbound is currently open to all traffic excluding semi-trailers.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Lands Volunteer Fire Department, Marshall County EMS, Health Net and Moundsville Police and Fire Departments assisted on the call.

Stay with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter