BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) – Officials in Belmont County have announced a level 2 winter road condition advisory.
Ohio Department of Transportation has officially shut down I-70 Westbound near the Ohio Valley Mall exit due to whiteout conditions .
Officials are also reporting multiple vehicle accidents.
Traffic heading Eastbound is restricted
ODOT encourages motorists to seek alternate routes and proceed with caution.
