BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) – Officials in Belmont County have announced a level 2 winter road condition advisory.

Ohio Department of Transportation has officially shut down I-70 Westbound near the Ohio Valley Mall exit due to whiteout conditions .

BELMONT CO: I-70 westbound is closed due to multi vehicle crash due to whiteout conditions. Eastbound is restricted. Motorists should seek an alternate route. Drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/YK71AxMvru — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) February 7, 2020

Officials are also reporting multiple vehicle accidents.

Traffic heading Eastbound is restricted

ODOT encourages motorists to seek alternate routes and proceed with caution.

