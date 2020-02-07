1  of  2
Multi vehicle accidents shut down I-70 Westbound near St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) – Officials in Belmont County have announced a level 2 winter road condition advisory.

Ohio Department of Transportation has officially shut down I-70 Westbound near the Ohio Valley Mall exit due to whiteout conditions .

Officials are also reporting multiple vehicle accidents.

Traffic heading Eastbound is restricted

ODOT encourages motorists to seek alternate routes and proceed with caution.

