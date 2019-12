The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced nightly closures of portions of the interstate.



It will start today and run through December 20th.



The westbound closure will happen from 7 pm until 6 am from Exit 5A to Exit 2.



The eastbound closure will take place from 6 pm until 6 am from Exit 2 to I-70.



Detours will be posted using I-70 and U-S 250.