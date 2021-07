UPDATE: 1:37 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that traffic is now moving smoothly in the area of this crash earlier this afternoon.

A van with a trailer rolled into the median, and no injuries were reported per the OSHP.

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — ODOT Eastern Ohio reports that drivers should expect delays on I-70 west at mile marker 206 due to a crash.

BELMONT CO: Expect lane closures on I-70 West 2.5 miles beyond SR-149 (MM: 206) due to a crash. Expect delays and check https://t.co/tSz3JNQYIY for updates. pic.twitter.com/n0sJnzI6Ww — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) July 18, 2021

The incident is 2.5 miles beyond SR 149.

