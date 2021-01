EASTERN OHIO (WTRF) — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 has 52 crews out in full force across the eastern part of the state clearing and treating the roads that are covered in snow this Saturday.

Roads in these counties are being cleared: Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson and Tuscarawas. These counties comprise the Ohio Department of Transportation District 11.

52 crews are out battling snow squalls this morning in several of our eastern counties. Take a look at these pictures just minutes and one mile apart! Mother Nature is throwing some curve balls today, if you head out please give our trucks plenty of room to work! pic.twitter.com/paLLgv0gCy — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) January 16, 2021

