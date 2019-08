UPDATE (8/20/19 4:39 PM) — ODOT officials have reported that the westbound lanes have reopened.

The westbound lanes have reopened. https://t.co/BXsRWleNaM — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) August 20, 2019

Crews are working hard to reopen the eastbound lanes.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Stay with 7News for updates.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting multiple accidents on I-470 in both eastbound and westbound lanes.

BELMONT CO: There are multiple crashes on I-470 between MM 3 and the state line in both directions. The road is restricted. Motorists should check https://t.co/tSz3JNznko for updated information. pic.twitter.com/YJ8i1hbhwu — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) August 20, 2019

Officials say the vehicle crashes are between mile marker 3 and the Ohio-West Virginia state line.

