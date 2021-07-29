ODOT reports road closures in Harrison and Carroll Counties due to storm debris; SR 519 now closed

UPDATE: July 29, 7:40 p.m.

Crews are working to clean up debris near New Athens.

🚨Harrison County storm damage along SR 9 & SR 519 in New Athens area. Crews are out working on cleanup. If you’re out, please drive with caution ⚠️ and watch out for debris and crews working! pic.twitter.com/sW0X9MCokT — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) July 29, 2021

UPDATE: July 29, 7:22 p.m.

ODOT now reports that SR 519 in Harrison County is closed indefinitely due to major damage to power lines and trees.

SR 519 will remain closed indefinitely due to extensive damage to power lines and trees. https://t.co/Uh2YLtDboR pic.twitter.com/9baZLKsiGe — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) July 29, 2021

(WTRF) ODOT Eastern Ohio is reporting the following road closures in eastern Ohio following today’s severe weather:

Carroll County: SR 39 CLOSED at Channel Road

Harrison County: SR 9 closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS at Wheeling Street.

***National Weather Service says a tornado was spotted in Harrison County***