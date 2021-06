BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Ohio Department of Transportation will have daily rolling roadblocks on I-470 two miles east of the I-70 interchange for bridge work starting Tuesday.

The rolling roadblocks will be on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The roadblocks will continue each day through June 23, weather permitting.

Plan ahead, be cautious and slow down.