Officials: Delay not expected to push back I-70 Bridges project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Division of Highways announced Tuesday that the I-70 Bridges project would be put on-hold for at least two weeks.
Swank Construction made the call as a precaution for employees
According to officials, the delay is not expected to impact the original completion date and the project remains on schedule.
All existing detours will continue as normal. Stay with 7News for updates.
