Officials: Delay not expected to push back I-70 Bridges project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Division of Highways announced Tuesday that the I-70 Bridges project would be put on-hold for at least two weeks.

Swank Construction made the call as a precaution for employees

According to officials, the delay is not expected to impact the original completion date and the project remains on schedule.

All existing detours will continue as normal.

