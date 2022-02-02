Ohio Turnpike announces ban on high-profile vehicles during Landon winter storm

Traffic moving on I-66 West during a snow storm on March 5, 2015 in Manassas, Virginia. A major winter storm slammed parts of the United States, as thousands of flights were canceled and government offices shut down in anticipation of more than half a foot of snow in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/ KAREN BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

In anticipation of a major winter storm impacting the northern Ohio region, the Ohio Turnpike announced today a travel ban for all high-profile vehicles.



The travel ban – which covers the entire turnpike – runs from 7 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 2,

to 12 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 4. The ban will be enforced by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.



The following types of vehicles, which are banned from traveling the Ohio Turnpike until the ban is

canceled, include:



• All Long Combination Vehicles (LCV) triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles;

• All LCV long double-trailer combination commercial vehicles (enclosed trailers only,

including Conestoga type trailers) more than 90-feet in length;

• Mobile home/office trailers;

• Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks; and

• High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a

person of average height to stand in.



Not included in the travel ban are self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down

camper trailers, pickup trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers,

or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.



Also, excluded from the travel ban are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type

trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet and any double-trailer combination

commercial vehicles less than 90 feet.



“The implemented travel ban will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the storm,”

said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the turnpike commission. “We are expecting moderate

to heavy snow on Wednesday and Thursday; blowing and drifting snow from up to 30 mph wind

gusts on Thursday and Friday; and wind chills in the single digits during this time period.”