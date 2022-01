Bethlehem, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews are still on scene of a crash involving a truck on I-470 Eastbound in Bethlehem that happened Saturday afternoon.

All lanes were blocked earlier, but one is now open to traffic as cleanup continues.

However, the on-ramp to I-470 East from Bethlehem remains closed.

Officials have not released any further details at this time, but 7news will continue to bring you updates.