OSHP reporting multiple accidents across the OV

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting five vehicle accidents since 7 a.m. on Saturday.
According to officials, three of the five accidents were reportedly minor.
One person has been transported to an area hospital after the motorist crashed into a median on I-70.
OHSP is currently responding to a vehicle rollover on County Road 5 in Jefferson County that could possibly result in a second person being hospitalized.
Officials is urging motorists to drive with caution. There is a winter weather advisory in the area until 1 p.m.
