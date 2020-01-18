OSHP reporting multiple accidents across the OV

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting five vehicle accidents since 7 a.m. on Saturday.

According to officials, three of the five accidents were reportedly minor.

One person has been transported to an area hospital after the motorist crashed into a median on I-70.

OHSP is currently responding to a vehicle rollover on County Road 5 in Jefferson County that could possibly result in a second person being hospitalized.

Officials is urging motorists to drive with caution. There is a winter weather advisory in the area until 1 p.m.

