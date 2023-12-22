ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — With Christmas and holiday gatherings in full swing one local law enforcement agency is urging individuals to drive sober this holiday season.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on removing impaired drivers from the roadways through Christmas Day on Monday.

During the 2022 four-day holiday reporting period 6 fatal crashes killed 12 people across the state of Ohio. Of the 12 fatalities, 5 individuals were not wearing their seat belts. In addition, 3 out of the 6 fatal crashes involved alcohol and or drugs.

The Patrol reminds drivers to plan ahead and designate a sober ride or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely at their destination.

”Obviously, everybody wants to get to their destination safely throughout the holiday season. More importantly, we have more drivers on the roadway at this point in time in the year as well, whether it be from Ohio to Ohio, traveling, we’re out of state traveling, and we just want to ensure that everybody makes it to their families safely for the holidays.” Sgt. Brittany Brannan – Ohio State Highway Patrol, St. Clairsville

Drivers are encouraged to call pound 6-7-7 to report any potential impaired drivers, drug activity, or stranded motorists.