OVI arrests still common despite less motorists on roadways

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio State Highway Patrol has seen a dramatic drop in the number of motorists on the roadways following the stay at home order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Despite the decrease, drunk and drugged drivers continue to be pulled over. However, troopers are doing so with less personal contact.

We’ve been telling the troopers whenever they make a traffic stop, they can get that information without handling the drivers license, registration, things of that nature. They can take that information down, write it down, go back to their car, write that information down. We also carry nitrile gloves in our patrol cars. They also have access to N-95 masks if needed. Lt. Maurice Waddel, Post Commander – Ohio State Highway Patrol

Although there is less traffic, troopers are making a point of having a high profile on the highways.

Latest Posts: