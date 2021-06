The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Thursday, June 10, 2021, CR 7, G. C. & P. Road will be closed between Mile post 2.20 and Mile post 3.20, Shawnee Hills and Pouges Run Road.

AEP will be replacing lines and power poles.

The closure will occur from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. No through traffic will be permitted.

The alternate route is WV 88. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.