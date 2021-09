OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Westbound lanes on I-470 are now back open near the area that passes the I-470 ballfields.

Authorities tell us that a tractor-trailer was involved in an accident along with two motorcycles in the westbound lanes of I-470. Officials tell 7NEWS that the Wheeling Fire Department transported one person with serious injuries to Wheeling Hospital via ambulance.

Another individual was also injured, but was not taken to the hospital.

