WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that I-70 eastbound will be closed between Exit 1A (Main St. / Downtown) and Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) on Wednesday night, November 2, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Through traffic will follow a posted detour along Route 40.

Non-local traffic is advised to use I-470 to avoid potential slowdowns.

In conjunction, the I-70 eastbound on ramp from US 250 North will also be closed. Overhead sign work will be taking place during this time.

In addition, The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that I-70 westbound will be closed between Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) and Exit 1A (Main St. / Downtown) on Thursday night, November 3, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.