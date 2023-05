Ohio County, W.Va. – The eastbound and westbound lanes of Alternate WV 2, (Tenth Street), between Main Street and Market Street, in Wheeling, will be closed beginning Monday, May 22, 2023, through Friday, May 26, 2023, to allow contractors to install new fiber optics.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.