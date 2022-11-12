(WTRF) — Fall is breeding season for deer, so they are on the move, especially early in the morning and late at night.

West Virginia is always at the top of the list for hitting animals on roadways. And Ohio also sees a lot of deer crashes at this time.



At the Ohio State Highway Patrol, they say if you see one deer, there are probably others nearby, since deer travel in herds.

“If a deer does jump out in front of you and you’re not able to stop in time, we recommend that if you have a decision between swerving to avoid it and possibly causing another crash, we recommend that you just hit the deer. Don’t try to avoid and get into a more serious crash.” – Sgt. Rocky Hise – Ohio State Highway Patrol, St. Clairsville

If there is enough time to avoid hitting the deer, officials at the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program say to reduce your speed, honk your horn and tap your brakes to warn the drivers behind you.

They say if a collision occurs, move your car to the shoulder of the road, call 911 and stay in the car with your seat belt fastened until help arrives.