The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Thursday, October 14, 2021, through Monday, December 20, 2021 a section of I-70 will be restricted to one lane in each direction, between milepost 12.00 and the West Virginia/Pennsylvania State Line.

This restriction is to allow for monitoring the interstate roadway for the Tunnel Ridge long wall mining project.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays