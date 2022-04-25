Ohio County, W.Va. – Portions of the Elm Grove Bridge on Interstate 470 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, through Thursday, May 5, 2022, to allow for bridge inspections.

Beginning Sunday, May 1, 2022, through Tuesday, May 3, 2022, one lane of I-470 eastbound will be closed at mile post 3.62.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, and Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the I-70 eastbound off ramp at Exit 4 will closed and one lane of US 40 near the bridge will be closed.

Beginning Tuesday, May 3, 2022, through Thursday, May 5, 2022, the I-470 westbound lane near the Elm Grove Bridge will be closed.

Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.