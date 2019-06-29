Expect possible travel delays in Brooke County

West Virginia Division of Highways is warning motorists of possible delays when traveling in Brooke County.

Beginning Sunday, June 30, Southwestern Energy will be conducting geophysical surveys throughout the county.

Drivers may experience traffic delays at the following locations:

WV 2

WV 27

10th Street in Wellsburg

CR 67/1

Green’s Run Road

WV 67

Bethany Pike

CR 26

Camp Run Road

CR 26/1

Sugar Run Road

CR 30

Windy Hill / Hukill Run

CR 28

Apple Pie Ridge

WVDOH officials say the delay will occur 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday until Sunday, July 7.

Two-way traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.