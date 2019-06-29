Expect possible travel delays in Brooke County

West Virginia Division of Highways is warning motorists of possible delays when traveling in Brooke County.

Beginning Sunday, June 30, Southwestern Energy will be conducting geophysical surveys throughout the county.

Drivers may experience traffic delays at the following locations:

  • WV 2
  • WV 27
  • 10th Street in Wellsburg
  • CR 67/1
  • Green’s Run Road
  • WV 67
  • Bethany Pike
  • CR 26
  • Camp Run Road
  • CR 26/1
  • Sugar Run Road
  • CR 30
  • Windy Hill / Hukill Run
  • CR 28
  • Apple Pie Ridge

WVDOH officials say the delay will occur 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday until Sunday, July 7.

Two-way traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

