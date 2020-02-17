Residents draw attention to safety concerns along I-70 detour

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Monday, Feb. 17 marks exactly two weeks since the detours for the I-70 Westbound closure officially went into effect.

Although no major accidents have been reported along the detour, there is a growing concern about the safety for motorists and area residents.

The detour section in question is the turn between 7th Street and Main Street.

The trucks that are coming down here — it’s just a matter of time before one of them loses their breaks, or hits a patch of ice and goes straight through one of these houses here.​ Ben Seidler, resident of Wheeling

Since the detour happened, I mean, I feel like I’m living on an interstate. It has been very stressful. The night that the roads were kind of icy. I said to Chad, ‘I think our house is going to be destroyed tonight.’ I had anxiety all night long. Angela Hill, resident of Wheeling

Both Angela and Ben are pushing West Virginia Division of Highways officials to find an alternate route for semi-trucks.

