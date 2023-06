JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

The Jefferson County Engineer’s office announced that County Road 23 (Bloomingdale-Smithfield-Chandler Road, .1 Mile north of County Road 24 (Cow Path Road) will be closed to all traffic beginning Wednesday, July 5 at 7 a.m.

The road will be closed for approximately one week due to a slip repair project.

No through traffic will be permitted at the repair point.