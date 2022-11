TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of County Route 18/2 (Willow Fork Road) will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning Monday, November 14, through Wednesday, November 16, for core drilling.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.

Alternate Routes: County Route 18/2, Badger Run Road, or County Route 1, Buck Run Road, to WV 180.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.