VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Alexander Road in Ohio County is back open following a 2-day cleanup after an accident.

Valley Grove Fire Department says a tanker truck rolled over on Thursday night.

No one was injured, but the road past the truck stop was closed as the vehicle contained hazardous materials.

Crews have been digging up the hillside as part of the cleanup process.

Homes in the area were briefly evacuated but were able to return later that evening.