WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Work continues on I-70 in the Wheeling area, including the Fort Henry Bridge.

Crews are working on the bridge and appear to be using measures to catch debris falling from the structure.

Swan Construction Company out of New Kensington, Pennsylvania has been working on the bridge in recent weeks.

Traffic continues to move slowly over Wheeling Island during rush hours during the week.

Stay with 7News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES