Roads to Prosperity project awarded in Marshall County

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold a virtual press briefing to announce the award of the WV 2 Kent-Franklin Road in Marshall County through the Governor’s Roads to Prosperity program.

The press briefing will also have , Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White, Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston in attendance.

In 2017 Gov. Justice created the Roads To Prosperity program to design and implement a roads building program that would create tens of thousands of jobs while at the same time modernizing the transportation infrastructure system.

The briefing begins at 11:30 AM, you can watch the briefing below.

