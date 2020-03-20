Rock slide closes Route 7 Southbound

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Department of Transportation has temporarily shut down State Route 7 to all motorists due to a rock slide.

The incident took place between Steubenville and Mingo Junction.

Emergency crews are currently on scene to cleanup the debris. A time for reopening is currently unknown..

Officials urge motorists to seek an alternate route.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

