Rock slide closes Route 7 Southbound

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Department of Transportation has temporarily shut down State Route 7 to all motorists due to a rock slide.

The incident took place between Steubenville and Mingo Junction.

Emergency crews are currently on scene to cleanup the debris. A time for reopening is currently unknown..

Officials urge motorists to seek an alternate route.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Jefferson Co: SR 7 SB between Steubenville and Mingo Junction traffic delays due to a rock slide. ODOT crews are on scene and will begin cleanup. Plan ahead to avoid delays. Temporary closures may occur during cleanup. pic.twitter.com/WfBa8ImCLv — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) March 20, 2020

