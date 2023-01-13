BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities tell 7NEWS that a portion of Route 2 is closed Friday evening from Beech Bottom to Wellsburg in Brooke County.

Authorities say a car flipped over and fire trucks and police are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles.

Earlier Friday, there was a crash on U.S 22 West in Weirton which caused traffic to back up to the Three Springs Drive exit. Lanes were finally cleared.

We are working to gather more details on the Route 2 closure story. Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.