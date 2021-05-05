Route 2 In New Martinsville Closed Due To Down Power Lines; 1,600 Customers Without Power

(WTRF) Route 2 in New Martinsville is currently closed due to downed power lines.

Police say a Pepsi truck hit a Mon Power pole around 8:00 AM to cause the downed lines and power outage.

No injuries were reported.

Reports are saying a transformer also blew in Wetzel County.

Currently, 1,600 people are without power but Mon Power says power should be restored after 11:30 AM.

There is no timeline on when Route 2 will be back open.

7News is working to get more information, stick with us for updates.