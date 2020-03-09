Route 2 reopens following hillslide in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Both north and southbound lanes along Route 2 have reopened following a hill slide Sunday evening in Brooke County.

The incident took place between Smith Oil and the construction site for the incoming bridge that will connect West Virginia and Ohio.

A driver was involved in the accident but no injuries were reported.

The roadway was closed for much of Monday, causing Brooke County to close their schools for the day.

Just be cautious for your driving through this area and anywhere there’s a hillside. Just you know watch for anything that may be falling, allow room and time to stop or to try and get out of the way. Darin Pizer, Captain – Brooke County Sheriff’s Office

According to Division of Highways, officials will monitor hillside movement in an attempt to stay ahead of similar situations.

