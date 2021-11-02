Route 2 shut down after crash near Ohio/Brooke County

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7News is on the scene of a serious crash on Route 2 North of Pike Island

Two cars are involved that has shut down route 2 at this time near the Ohio County/ Brooke County line.

7News is working to get more information, stick with us for updates

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter