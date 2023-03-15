JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — ODOT is ready to stop rock slides along State Route 7 before they happen.

A side repair is just one of the 85 new projects in District 11 this year.

Three years ago, large amounts of rock debris fell off the hillside and onto the highway near Mingo Junction.

On closer inspection, they saw some major excavation and blasting work is needed to keep drivers traveling at highway speeds safe.

There’s a lot of deterioration, when they went in and they did samples of the hillside, they actually went down like 300 feet and found that there’s a lot of water and cavities in the hillside, and that’s why we’re going to cut the slopes back. Lauren Borell, Public Information Officer, ODOT District 11

Making all those fixes is expected to cost $24 million.

Since the slide, the highway has been down to one lane in both directions, which will continue until the project’s completion in 2025.

ODOT says to be prepared for crossover changes as well in the coming weeks.