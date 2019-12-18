Section of Grapevine Ridge closing to begin the new year

by: WTRF Web Staff

CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Division of Highways has announced an upcoming road closure in Marshall County.

A section of Grapevine Ridge will be closed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for an entire month, starting Thursday, December 18.

No through traffic will be allowed as crews repair a road slip.

