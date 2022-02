WHEELING, W.Va. – On behalf of the City of Wheeling, Cast & Baker will begin working on a sewer line separation project at the intersection of McColloch Street and U.S. 40 next week. Parts of the project will impact traffic patterns.

Preliminary work will begin Feb. 28 and will not interrupt traffic flow. Full lane closures are expected to begin on March 7 for one week. The timeline for the project is weather dependent.