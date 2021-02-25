Single Lane Restrictions on I-70 Westbound Beginning March 1

(WTRF)- The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Monday, March 1, 2021, there will be single-lane restrictions on I-70 Westbound from approximately the Route 40 on-ramp to just past the US-250 Southbound off-ramp.

These single-lane restrictions will begin at 7 a.m. and continue through all hours for approximately five months.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays.

Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214.

For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.