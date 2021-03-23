Spring Means Sunshine, Warm Temperatures…And Potholes

(WTRF) – While tire-hungry potholes are typically a sign of spring, winter conditions have taken an early toll on the Nation’s roadways, and drivers are paying a steep price.

With “Pothole Season” upon us, AAA East Central advises everyone to take proactive steps to avoid costly repairs caused by hitting potholes.

Potholes form when moisture collects in small holes and cracks in the road surface. The moisture expands and contracts when temperatures go up and down. This breaks the pavement and, combined with the weight of passing cars, results in a pothole.

A few things drivers can do include inspecting your tires, staying alert while on the road and avoiding puddles that may be disguised as deep potholes, slowing down, recognizing any strange noises or vibrations in your car and always keeping a spare tire handy just in case.