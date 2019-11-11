SR 7 remains closed after tractor-trailer accident

POWHATAN POINT, Ohio (WTRF) — State Route 7 is closed in Powhatan Point after a tractor-trailer struck a bridge Monday morning at 8:57 AM.

Officials said the crash caused a beam to fall down onto another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a Chevy Monte Carlo, reportedly had the beam pinned to his chest.

The driver was extricated by workers from the Ohio- West Virginia Excavating Company.

The driver was transported by a medical helicopter with serious injuries to Ruby Memorial but is expected to live, according to Trooper Stanley Bittinger.

Powhatan Police Chief, Jim Hunt, says that the driver was lucky Ohio- West Virginia Excavating Company was working on Veterans Day, as the workers jumped in quickly and removed the beam from the car.

The beam was part of the Norfolk Southern’s train bridge.

The railroad put the beam up.

The Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Company was working on the on-going RT 7 bridge project a few yards down the road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is facing charges that are still being drawn up by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7News is on the scene and will keep you updated.