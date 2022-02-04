Still need to travel? Transportation officials urge everyone to stay home

MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF) – If you still have to take your evening commute home, make sure you are being careful.

Conditions on many roads are still hazardous, but certainly they look better than the Friday morning commute.

West Virginia transportation officials are urging people to stay off the roads for another 24 hours.

If you have to be out, especially be careful of the side and secondary roads. The interstate and Route 2 aren’t as bad. Officials say crews are working on clearing the roads, but some trees are still down. They’re also treating roads with salt.

While the crews are out and about, transportation officials say just be careful.

My advice, you know today specifically, this storm is unique. There’s a lot of challenges with trees down and everything. It’s not normal by any means. I would say ‘be patience with us.’ If you see one of our trucks coming, give them as much room as you can.” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways

Transportation officials add that if you must be out, take your time and give yourself plenty of time to get to where you’re going.

If you come across any flooding, do not drive through it.